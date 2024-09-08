GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Establishment of A.P. Badminton Academy is in progress, announces Ram Mohan Naidu

The proposal to handover the land for setting up of the Academy to renowned badminton player and coach Pullela Gopichand is underway, says the Minister

Updated - September 08, 2024 07:44 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu interacts with players during the inauguration of the Yonex-Sunrise 78th South Zone Inter-State Badminton Tournament at RMC stadium in Rajamahendravaram City on Sunday.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu interacts with players during the inauguration of the Yonex-Sunrise 78th South Zone Inter-State Badminton Tournament at RMC stadium in Rajamahendravaram City on Sunday.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Sunday inaugurated the Yonex-Sunrise 78th South Zone Inter-State Badminton Tournament at RMC stadium in Rajamahendravaram city. Organised by the Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association, the three-day tournament features players representing all southern states and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Addressing the gathering of players, Mr. Naidu claimed that the State government was planning to set up a Badminton Academy in Andhra Pradesh under the aegis of renowned badminton player and coach Pullela Gopichand. “The proposal to handover the land to Mr. Gopichand for setting up of the State Badminton Academy is in progress,” he announced.

The Minister appealed to parents to encourage their children to pursue sports as career and utilise the facilities offered by the Centre, which allotted ₹1,000 crore to encourage sports in the rural areas.

Published - September 08, 2024 07:31 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.