Establish internal committees to prevent workplace harassment, SP tells organisations

VIZIANAGARAM

12 March 2021 17:50 IST

‘Women have been facing many difficulties while achieving self-reliance and financial independence’

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari on Friday asked government and private organisations to establish internal complaint receiving committees to prevent workplace harassment and other problems being faced by women. She attended as a chief guest for National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development’s programme on women empowerment and challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that women had been facing many difficulties while achieving self-reliance and financial independence. Ms. Rajakumari felt that the women would be able to perform in a better way when they were free from problems and gender inequality in workplace.

NABARD Assistant General Manager P. Harish said that the many women of rural and tribal areas were leading a happy life with the training programmes being conducted by the bank for self-help groups. He said that many Farmers-Producers Organisations were set up to improve skills and marketing techniques of the SHG members. District Medical and Health Officer S.V. Ramanakumari urged the women to balance both family life and economic activity since mother’s care was very important for children to become good citizens.

The Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) Project Director K. Suganakara Rao assured to organise exclusive exhibition for SGHs to sell their products in Vizianagaram. ARTS Director N. Sanyasi Rao urged the women to attend training programmes regularly to improve their skills and economic resources.