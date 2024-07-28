ADVERTISEMENT

Establish degree college in Burja, TDP leader urges Lokesh

Published - July 28, 2024 07:55 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

A.P. Panchayat Raj Chamber vice-president and TDP leader Anepu Ramakrishna meeting Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Chamber vice-president and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader, Anepu Ramakrishna, on Sunday urged the Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology, Nara Lokesh, to establish a government degree college in Burja as over 1,000 students were being forced to go either to Palakonda or Amadalavalasa to continue their studies after intermediate course. He met Mr. Lokesh in Vijayawada and submitted a report on the plight of the students.

He said that the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had not responded to the request of upgrading the Burja intermediate college into degree college, despite many girl students quitting studies in the absence of a degree college in the vicinity. Mr. Ramakrishna said that the establishment of a degree college at Burja would help students of several remote areas in the mandal.

