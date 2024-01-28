GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Establish Chief Minister’s transit office in Visakhapatnam for development of North Andhra region, non-political JAC urges government

‘Frequent visits of the Chief Minister to Vizag will instil confidence among people of the region’

January 28, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Non-political JAC chairman Hanumanthu Lajapathirai

Non-political JAC chairman Hanumanthu Lajapathirai | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Former Vice-Chancellor of B.R. Ambedkar University and chairman of Non-Political Joint Action Committee Hanumanthu Lajapathirai on Sunday urged the government to take immediate steps for the functioning of the Chief Minister’s transit office from Visakhapatnam.

In a press release, he said that Chief Minister’s frequent visits to Visakhapatnam would instil confidence among the people about Mr. Jagan’s sincerity for the development of North Andhra region.

“The region should not carry backward area tag at least from the year 2024. That is possible only when the government puts special focus on its development by functioning from the transit office to be set up in Visakhapatnam,” he added.

Prof. Lajapathirai urged all political parties to extend their support to the government for making Visakhapatnam as an executive capital of the State as the port city was one of the fastest growing cities in Asia.

