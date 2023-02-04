ADVERTISEMENT

Establish cancer hospital immediately in Vizianagaram, former Union Minister urges Andhra Pradesh government

February 04, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Lok Satta Party State president Beesetti Babji and others participating in a day long agitation in Vizianagaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika convener and former Minister Konatala Ramakrishna, PCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju and others on Saturday asked the State government to establish a cancer hospital immediately in Vizianagaram since hundreds of patients were dying every year due to lack of access to treatment. All tge three leaders extended their support to Lok Satta Party State president Beesetti Babji’s day long protest in Vizianagaram on the issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ashok expressed concern over the spread of the dreaded disease among the youngsters too.

North Andhra Registered Medical Practitioners Association’s district president Gedda Chiranjeevi and Vizianagaram Youth Foundation president Shaik Iltamash organised cancer awareness programme in Venkateswara College of Vizianagaram. Cancer specialist and senior doctor of Queens NRI Hospital M. Navya clarified the doubts of the students on the disease. She said that many cancers were now curable with the availability of advanced technology.

