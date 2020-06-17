Essentials distributed to transgenders

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh distributed groceries to the members of the transgender community in the Kandrika area of the city on Wednesday.

Mr. Venkatesh along with other officials handed over the groceries, including essential grains, oil, soaps and others packed in plastic buckets to 51 persons residing under the limits of 281 ward secretariat.

Mr. Venkatesh said that the essentials were donated by several organisations and persons in the city and the same were distributed among the poor who were affected by the lockdown imposed due to COVID outbreak.