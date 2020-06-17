Andhra Pradesh

Essentials distributed to transgenders

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh distributed groceries to the members of the transgender community in the Kandrika area of the city on Wednesday.

Mr. Venkatesh along with other officials handed over the groceries, including essential grains, oil, soaps and others packed in plastic buckets to 51 persons residing under the limits of 281 ward secretariat.

Mr. Venkatesh said that the essentials were donated by several organisations and persons in the city and the same were distributed among the poor who were affected by the lockdown imposed due to COVID outbreak.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 17, 2020 11:15:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/essentials-distributed-to-transgenders/article31854855.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY