Essentials delivered to 3,000 homes, says VMC

Door delivery of groceries and other essentials by local stores enabled by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has found many takers in the past five days since its launch.

Since March 27, 2,969 orders were placed by 43 stores in various locations of the city, said VMC chief V. Prasanna Venkatesh.

To promote door delivery services, Mr. Venkatesh conducted a meeting with the representatives of grocery stores and hypermarkets at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Wednesday.

Mr. Venkatesh said that the time has come to further promote door delivery of essentials in order to strictly comply with the social distancing measures.

“The State government has launched a mobile application and website called apecs.app through which people can place orders. For orders worth less than ₹500, a delivery charge of ₹25 can be charged. For orders above ₹500, there will be no delivery fee,” Mr. Venkatesh said.

He asked traders not to ignore phone calls from the public citing staff shortage, and instead recruit additional workers to ensure door delivery services are not interrupted. He also assured them that they will be given VMC’s full support.

“The cooperation of grocery stores is essential for the lockdown to succeed and ensure the containment of coronavirus. The application is available on the website and will be operational from April 5,” he said.