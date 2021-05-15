Andhra Pradesh

Essential commoditiesdistributed

Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations gave away ‘Amritakalasam’ kits containing essential commodities to 50 teachers and staff of private schools, at Kotla Bazaar in Chirala in Prakasam district on Saturday.

Each kit consisted of a 25-kilo rice bag, one kilo wheat flour, one kilo semolina, one kilo sugar, one kilo onions and packets of tamarind, salt, chillies and flavoured material.

Joint coordinator of State Sevadal wing of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations Ch. Surendra, advocate B. Hemant Kumar, Dr. Badrinath and others were present at the programme, according to an official release.

