HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Essay contest on pharmacy at Chalapathi Institute in Guntur

August 05, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Chalapathi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences in Guntur, in collaboration with Sanjivani College of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Kopargaon, Maharashtra State and Pharmacy Teachers Trust, has launched a national-level essay writing competition on “Pharmacy in the Digital Age: Addressing Challenges and Embracing Opportunities.”

Launching the brochure here on Saturday, Rama Rao Nadendla, principal of Chalapati Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, invited scholars, students and enthusiasts to share their perspectives on the integration of technology and pharmacy.

Ten winners will receive prizes worth ₹20,000, he added. Aspiring participants can register for the competition starting August 5, 2023. Deadline for submitting essays is September 5, 2023. He said winners will be declared on September 20, 2023.

To participate, entrants must send their essays in PDF format to eventsclpt@gmail.com. For further details and updates, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official website of Chalapathi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.