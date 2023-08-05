Essay contest on pharmacy at Chalapathi Institute in Guntur

August 05, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - GUNTUR

Chalapathi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences in Guntur, in collaboration with Sanjivani College of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Kopargaon, Maharashtra State and Pharmacy Teachers Trust, has launched a national-level essay writing competition on “Pharmacy in the Digital Age: Addressing Challenges and Embracing Opportunities.”

Launching the brochure here on Saturday, Rama Rao Nadendla, principal of Chalapati Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, invited scholars, students and enthusiasts to share their perspectives on the integration of technology and pharmacy.

Ten winners will receive prizes worth ₹20,000, he added. Aspiring participants can register for the competition starting August 5, 2023. Deadline for submitting essays is September 5, 2023. He said winners will be declared on September 20, 2023.

To participate, entrants must send their essays in PDF format to eventsclpt@gmail.com. For further details and updates, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official website of Chalapathi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences.