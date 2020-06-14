ESI Scam: Ramesh Kumar’s wife approaches HC

Ch. Madhusmitha Rani, wife of former director of Insurance Medical Services (IMS) C.K. Ramesh Kumar, who was named as Accused-1 in the ESI scam, filed a house motion petition in the High Court on Saturday, alleging that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had filed the case with political vendetta.

Ms. Rani also alleged that the ACB sleuths did not follow the legal procedure while arresting her husband, and urged that he be released. She said that the ACB could issue a notice under 41 CrPc, which was not done.

However, the counsel for the ACB said the arrest was made under Section 409, 420 and 120-B IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 besides some other provisions. The arrest intimation had been given to his family members by the Central Investigation Unit (CIU) of the ACB.

The ACB officials said Mr. Ramesh Kumar was produced before the ACB Court in time after completing the legal procedure and after conducting the medical and COVID-19 tests. He was shifted to the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison in judicial remand.

The judge posted the matter to June 15 (Monday) for further hearing.