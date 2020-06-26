ESI scam: ACB grills Atchannaidu for second consecutive day

GUNTUR

26 June 2020 23:18 IST

For the second day, sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, led by DSP TSRK Prasad, grilled the former Minister K. Atchannaidu in the presence of advocates, at the Government General Hospital here on Friday.

The questioning continued with the consent of the Minister in the minutes regarding the purchases made for the ESI Hospitals and over the possibility of any external pressure on Mr. Naidu to sign on the file.

Sources said the questioning continued for close to five and a half hours at a stretch. Doctors advised Mr. Naidu rest in the afternoon.

On Thursday, the former Minister had reportedly said that he had no role in the scam and was not even a Minister when he signed the file. The file was only related to minutes of the proposal to procure medicines. The second day too witnessed sizeable crowds at the GGH and a large posse of policemen were present.

The ACB sleuths will arrive here on Saturday on the last day of questioning.