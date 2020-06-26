ESI scam: ACB grills Atchannaidu for second consecutive day

For the second day, sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, led by DSP TSRK Prasad, grilled the former Minister K. Atchannaidu in the presence of advocates, at the Government General Hospital here on Friday.
The questioning continued with the consent of the Minister in the minutes regarding the purchases made for the ESI Hospitals and over the possibility of any external pressure on Mr. Naidu to sign on the file.
Sources said the questioning continued for close to five and a half hours at a stretch. Doctors advised Mr. Naidu rest in the afternoon.
On Thursday, the former Minister had reportedly said that he had no role in the scam and was not even a Minister when he signed the file. The file was only related to minutes of the proposal to procure medicines. The second day too witnessed sizeable crowds at the GGH and a large posse of policemen were present.
The ACB sleuths will arrive here on Saturday on the last day of questioning.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath