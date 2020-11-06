ESI hospital workers stage protest over pending wages

Authorities promise payment at the earliest

Workers employed at the ESI Corporation Hospital staged a demonstration by begging in the streets here on Thursday, protesting against the non-payment of their wages for the last four months.

As many as 42 workers including security guards and house keeping staff sought alms from the passers-by on the road as part of their protest.

Addressing the protesters, Andhra Pradesh Medical Contractor Workers’ Union (APMCWU) district general secretary K. Radhakrishna said neither did the contractor nor the hospital superintendent come for a dialogue even as the workers have been protesting for the last three days.

Describing it as the ‘indifferent attitude’ of the administration, the protesters demanded that they be brought under the ambit of the newly-formed Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourcing Services (APCOS) and be provided with job security.

Later, the hospital authorities assured payment of wages at the earliest.