Eshaan Energy gets Climate Neutral certification

August 08, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Eshaan Energy, a solar energy company based out of Vijayawada, received the prestigious ‘Climate Neutral’ certification.

Phani Chandra, the founder and CEO of the company, said in a press release on Tuesday that the certification had taken the company  to the next level for providing CCS - Climate, Carbon, Sustainable Solar services from Vijayawada.

“Climate Neutrality, and carbon neutrality will greatly slow down global warming and solve our energy crisis, with accompanying benefits to air quality, ecological recovery, and landscape beautification. Hence this area is of most importance in operations,” he said.

