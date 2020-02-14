Erring blood banks face action

Several blood banks in the State are said to be in an appalling condition and they are going to be served notices by the Director- General, Drugs and Copyrights, Drugs Control Administration.

Director-General Kripa Nand Tripathi Ujela said in a release that of the over 180 blood banks in the State, inspections had already been conducted on 113 in January and February.

Raids would be conducted on all blood banks in the State before the end of the month.

Inspections were conducted on 30 blood banks all over the State on Thursday. While 22 among them were private, the rest were government. Several violations were recorded during the raids.

Several blood banks were found with insufficient (statutory) technicians, poor or no maintain of equipment calibration records, non-sterile blood bags and lacking air-conditioning.

Show-cause notices would be issued to poorly maintained blood banks and action would be taken against them under provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and rules, 1945, Mr. Ujela said.

Surprise inspections would be conducted frequently and violators would be punished stringently. The government was very particular about health issues, the Director-General said.