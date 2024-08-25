Erratic rains hit prospects of farmers in Anantapur

An unkind weather and unavailability of seeds have blighted the prospects of farmers of Anantapur this year.

Located in a rain shadow, the district is known for groundnut cultivation, which covers over 75% of its cropped area. Other important crops include sunflower (6.4%), green gram (4.9%), pigeon pea (3.6%), rice (3.4%) and sorghum (2.2%), according to Agriculture department officials.

The farmers here are largely dependent on rainfed agriculture, as only 1,08,000 hectares of the district’s agriculture land is irrigated, and often sow a single crop of groundnut during kharif. Some farmers here practice poly cropping on small parcels of land. Such crops include mulberry, papaya, onions, chilies and other vegetables.

But, a dearth of rains during the crucial month of July has upset the farmers’ plans this kharif season. According to sources, this means only 3.02 lakh acres of the district’s cultivable land is suitable for normal crop growth.

Alternative crops

Cultivating alternative crops in the district is challenging given the fickle nature of rains, which is either excessive or deficit during the monsoon, said farmers. Unavailability of alternative crops seeds makes the matter worse.

When Anantapur began receiving copious rains since the second week of August, Agriculture department officials scrambled to devise new plans, and distribution 27,907 quintals of alternative crop seeds was approved.

This includes fenugreek (21,791 quintals), Pesa (1,501 quintals), Alasanda (3,253 quintals), Sorghum (973 quintals), Korra (369 quintals) and Millet (90 quintals).

However, a delay in finalising seed prices has hindered the procurement. According to farmers,any delay in the distribution of seeds risks drying of the soil, which would make make sowing even more challenging. Leaders of the Anantapur district unit of the AP Rythu Sangham have called for urgent distribution of alternative crop seeds, especially considering the delayed rains in August.

Fickle weather

In August so far, the district has received a rainfall of 199.7 mm, which is 246% more than the normal 57.6 mm. July, however, brought only 24.4 mm, which is 61.8% lower than the normal quantity. June had brought a rainfall of 147.7 mm when the normal is just 61 mm.