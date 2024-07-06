ADVERTISEMENT

Eradication of drugs everybody’s responsibility: Andhra Health Minister

Published - July 06, 2024 06:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Health Satya Kumar Yadav on Saturday asked the people to join hands to eradicate drugs and prevent the country’s ruin.

Inaugurating the ‘Jagannath’s call against addiction – walkathon’, organised by ISKCON here, the Minister said that according to a recent survey, lakhs of children and youth were addicted to drugs in the country.

“The government is doing everything to destroy ganja cultivation and its smuggling,” Mr. Satya Kumar said and asked the people to extend their cooperation in this regard.

Congratulating ISKCON for organising the walkathon, the Minister stressed the need for more such events.

He said a toll free number and an anti-narcotics task force would be set up at State- and district level to check ganja smuggling.

Members of ISKCON and students of various colleges participated in the walkathon.

