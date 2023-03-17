Equitable allocations made for all sectors in the pro-poor Budget, says Andhra Pradesh Minister Venugopala Krishna

March 17, 2023 04:45 am | Updated 08:44 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Minister for Information and Public Relations and BC Welfare Ch. Venugopala Krishna said that the 2023-24 Budget fulfilled the aspirations of the poor and that the allocation of over ₹80,000 crore to the BCs, SCs, STs, minorities and downtrodden sections was commendable.

The Backward Classes Department alone got ₹38,600 crore, he said and accused the TDP of creating a disturbance during the Budget presentation, which forced Speaker Thammineni Seetharam to expel them for the day.

Addressing the media on March 16 (Thursday), Mr. Venugopala Krishna said that the Budget focused on poverty alleviation. “All the sectors have got adequate allocations. An emphasis has been laid on Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under various schemes. A substantial allocation has been made to education sector. Women empowerment has been given due priority. Overall, the Budget is inclusive and it is bound to propel the economy to a higher growth trajectory,” said the Minister.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said that Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy resorted to ‘statistical jugglery’ in the Budget and that bad loans were shown as income, in blatant violation of the RBI norms. Mr. Veerraju said that Mr. Rajendranath Reddy took credit for the Central funds and schemes and that the amount of borrowings made with State government guarantee was hidden.

“Moreover, the fact that the total public debt that has been piling up since 2014 stood at a whopping ₹9,03,336 crore was glossed over,” said Mr. Veerraju.

The capital expenditure remaining stagnant was a matter of concern as the revenue expenditure was escalating. The government did not make clear how it proposed to raise about ₹7,000 crore every month to keep its afloat.

Referring to the State’s Agriculture Budget, Mr. Veerraju said it paled in comparison with what the Central government did for the farm sector. “Meagre allocations were made to the medium and minor irrigation projects,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said the Budget might appear impressive, but its implementation in the desired manner was bound to fail as everything was in shambles.

“Paltry allocations have been made for the development projects and public infrastructure. However, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy made tall claims that the State had registered the highest GSDP growth rate and in other economic parameters,” he said.

Left parties leaders V. Srinivasa Rao and Ch. Babu Rao said the allocations for urban development had come down and that the agriculture sector was given little at a time when major interventions by the government were needed to pull farmers out of distress. There has been a nominal increase in the funds earmarked for irrigation projects, they pointed out.