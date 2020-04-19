EPFO extends time for filing of ECR for March wage month

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the date for filing of Electronic Challan Cum Return (ECR) for wage month March, 2020, to May 15 for employers who have paid wages to their employees for March, 2020.

This is being done in view of the unprecedented situation created by COVID-19 and lockdown announced by the Central government from March 25 to prevent the spread of the virus, according to Regional PF Commissioner-I T. Indira.

The due date for March, 2020, is normally April 15, so a grace period of 30 days has been allowed to the establishments covered under the EPF & MP Act, 1952, to remit the contributions and administrative charges due for March, 2020. The employers have to declare the date of disbursement of wage for March, 2020, in the ECR for March, 2020.

Govt. to pay contribution

Further, as per the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), the Government of India will pay EPF contribution of both employer and employee (12% each) for three wage months (March, April and May, 2020) so that nobody suffers due to loss of continuity in the EPFO contribution. This is for those establishments that have up to 100 employees and 90% of whom earn wages below ₹15,000 per month.

This will benefit about 80 lakh employees and incentivise about 4 lakh establishments to continue their employees on their payrolls despite disruption, and the Centre will spend around ₹5,000 crore for this purpose.

Withdrawal

The EPFO has introduced ‘pandemic advance facility for employees’. EPF members can now withdraw up to 75% of the amount standing to a member’s credit in the EPF account or three months basic salary and dearness allowance, whichever is less. Those members whose UAN is seeded with Aadhaar, may submit their claim online and such claims will be settled in 72 hours.

The EPFO, Regional Office, Visakhapatnam, is also taking grievances/suggestions/ feedback from various stakeholders through its Facebook account (EPFO RO, Visakhapatnam) and Twitter handle (@epfovizag). The subscribers can also approach through email/telephone and EPFiGMS/CPGRAMS.