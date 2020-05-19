Andhra Pradesh

EPF pensioners seek better deal

Stage protest in Visakhapatnam alleging injustice by Centre

VISAKHAPATNAM

Pensioners owing allegiance to the All Pensioners and Retired Persons Association (APRPA) staged a protest at Jagadamba Junction here on Tuesday, alleging that injustice was done to them in the financial package announced by the Centre.

APRPA city central committee convener A.V. Ramana Rao said that the 65 lakh EPS pensioners, who were getting the lowest pension in the country, were facing severe financial problems due to the lockdown. Those who were getting ₹1,000 or even less a month were more than 45 lakh in number. He said that the association has been pleading with the Centre since April 4 to grant them three months’ pension and ex gratia of not less than ₹5,000. The Finance Minister failed to consider their case in her two financial packages, Mr. Ramana Rao said.

He recalled that Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had promised in 2014 itself that EPF pensioners would be paid ₹3,000 as minimum pension apart from Dearness Allowance. The Supreme Court had also ruled that the EPF pensioners should be paid higher pension but it has not been implemented to this day, he alleged.

The city central committee had staged the protest in response to the call given by the national committee, he said.

Hindustan Shipyard Pensioners Association leader K. Kumara Mangalam, HPCL Pensioners Association leader Ram Prabhu, Peerless Pensioners Association leaders C.N. Rao and B. Sairam and Hindustan Zinc Pensioners Association leader D. Kamaraju were among those who participated.

