EPDCL to place complaint boxes to curb graft

APEPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Nagalakshmi Selvarajan on Saturday said to improve customer care and curb corruption, they had decided to place complaint boxes at all section offices/electrical revenue/sub-division/division/and in its corporate office.

The boxes will also be placed in all AEE/AE/AAO/Deputy EE/EE/SEs offices of APEPDCL jurisdiction with lock and seal. The boxes will be opened and report to be submitted to the CMD on every month on or before 5th.

In an appeal, APEPDCL asked the consumers from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godvari districts to make use of the facility.