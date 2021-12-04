EPDCL to keep close eye on storm

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 December 2021 01:08 IST

In view of the heavy rainfall alert under the impact of Cyclone Jawad, officials of EPDCL held a preparedness meeting on Friday. Senior officers and directors from various departments were appointed to monitor the operations in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and East Godavari districts.

According to officials, control rooms were up at corporate offices, circle offices and divisional offices in all the four districts. Around 300 batches with a manpower of 4,000 were stationed for relief works. Each batch will be headed by one Line Inspector and contains workers and one supervisor along with vehicles.

In every division, batches have been arranged with power saws and gas cutters for tree clearing works and for iron material fabrication. About 30 wireless sets are available with full charging. Officials said that the emergency materials like crimping tools, chain pulley blocks, ladders, tong testers, rain coats, helmets, and other kits were kept ready.