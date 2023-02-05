ADVERTISEMENT

EPACK Prefab to set up pre-engineered building manufacturing unit in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh

February 05, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Greater Noida-based company will add 84,000 MTPA to its production capacity by investing ₹200 crore in the project, says its director Nikhil Bothra

V Raghavendra
Greater Noida-based EPACK Prefab Private Limited is setting up a greenfield Pre-Engineered Building (PEB) manufacturing unit in Tirupati district with an investment of approximately ₹200 crore to cater to the growing demand for PEBs in the southern States. 

This unit will add 84,000 Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) to the company’s current production capacity of 1,00,000 MTPA, according to a press release by its director Nikhil Bothra. 

The EPACK Prefab has been a leader in providing PEB solutions and it has two manufacturing plants at Ghiloth in Rajasthan and Greater Noida with a total production capacity of 1,00,000 MTPA, he said.

Mr. Bothra said that PEB structures yield up to 40% less carbon emissions and have 50% quicker turnaround time when compared to conventional construction practices such as the use of cement and bricks. The durability of PEB structures is at par with the traditional construction techniques, he said.  

The current market size of the industry is around ₹30,000 crore and it is expected to grow due to the push being given by the government to infrastructure development. EPACK Prefab is poised to be a part of this revolution, Mr. Bothra added.

