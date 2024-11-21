EPACK Prefab aims to build factory in record 150 hours at Nellore

EPACK Prefab, India’s pre-engineered building (PEB) manufacturer, on Thursday announced its ambitious plan to construct India’s fastest factory building using advanced prefab and PEB technology in a record-breaking 150 hours. The project is being constructed at Mambattu village of Tada mandal in SPSR Nellore district.

Coming up on an area of 1.51 lakh square feet, the project will rely on EPACK Prefab’s innovative PEB technology and meticulous planning to achieve each construction phase on the set timeline. The company aims to highlight the potential of prefabricated structures to address India’s urgent infrastructure needs without compromising on quality, durability or environmental standards.

“We believe in setting industry benchmarks through innovative construction methods. The challenge exemplifies our vision of agile, sustainable and high-quality building solutions. Our team has meticulously planned each step to ensure precision at every stage, and to showcase the speed, efficiency and resilience that we can bring to the industry,” said EPACK Prefab managing director Sanjay Singhania.

This project is divided into three phases. In the first phase, the primary structure will be erected using prefabricated components, providing a solid foundation for vertical expansion. The second phase will involve the completion of roofing and creating a resilient enclosure for the building. The final phase will focus on cladding, interior finishes, and other detailing, to become a full structure.