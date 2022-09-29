Andhra Pradesh

EO seizes 20 passes for misuse during surprise checks at Kanaka Durga temple

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam Executive Officer D. Bhramaramba checking the staff and media passes atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam Executive Officer D. Bhramaramba checking the staff and media passes atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Following allegations of misuse of various categories of passes issued for the Dasara festival at the Kanaka Durga temple here, Executive Officer (EO) D. Bhramaramba conducted checks and seized about 20 passes on Thursday.

Some persons, including women, who were carrying duty and media passes, could not give satisfactory replies when asked. In the morning, a woman who was carrying a media pass could answer properly when asked which organisation she was representing. In fact, she was also carrying another on duty pass. Unable to recognise that she was talking to the EO,  she merely said, “The pass has a seal by the I&PR.” Ms. Bhramaramba seized both passes from her possession.

The EO began checking the passes once again in the afternoon. She checked all pass-holders, including press, revenue, and on-duty, and confiscated about 20 fake passes, including a few from media, which were found to be misused. It was found that the on-duty passes were being used for the darshan of the deity. 

During the surprise checks, Vijayawada West Tahsildar Madhuri stopped a woman who had an on-duty (Revenue) pass. The woman could not answer where her duty point was though she claimed that she worked in the Revenue department. The Tahsildar found that she had a fake pass and seized it.


