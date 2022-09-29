EO gets stuck at gate near Rajagopuram in Kanaka Durga temple

Security personnel there had no clue about the keys

Lack of coordination among the government departments came to the fore atop Indarkeeladri on Thursday. Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam Executive Officer Dharbamulla Bhramaramba was stuck at the gate near Rajagopuram as it was locked and the security personnel there had no clue about the keys.

The private security agency guards, and the temple staff there were virtually moving hither and tither when the EO was heading towards the media point via a stairway. The security guards near the gates were not in possession of the keys forcing the EO to wait until they could get them, which took a good 10 minutes. She was visibly surprised to know that none of the staff on duty at the gate had the keys.

Some senior citizens who had darshan of the deity too climbed up the stairway to go out, but found the gate locked. The women, who were panting, were asked to use other gates. With great difficulty, they could convey to the security that even those gates were closed. They could finally go out only after the gate was opened for the EO.