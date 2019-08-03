EO: electronic dip for Tirumala darshan tickets proved effective

The online electronic dip system adopted by the TTD in the allotment of arjitha seva tickets was transparent and effective, said Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal.

Anchoring the monthly public interaction programme on Friday, he said the application had been designed in such a way that devotees securing darshan tickets under the system could not login for a second time for another six months.

Garuda flyover

As the number of seva tickets was limited, the management was unable to provide them at the TTD information centres spread across the country.

He clarified that the TTD was yet to contribute any amount towards the construction of the ₹684 crore Elevated Smart Corridor (Garuda Flyover) at Tirupati despite a G.O. issued by the previous government.

The TTD board would take a final call with regard to the contribution of two-thirds of the total cost as specified in the GO after discussing the issue thoroughly.

He brushed aside speculations over proposed linking of VIP darshan tickets to contributions towards SRIVANI trust and said a decision, if any, had to be taken by the board.

In reply to a suggestion that pilgrims trekking the shrine get exhausted by the time they reached the town and hence the process of allotting them the cottage be done at Tirupati itself, he said he would look into the possibilities.

Nov. quota released

Meanwhile, the TTD released an online quota of 69,254 tickets for November out of which about 10,904 tickets for various pre-dawn and other important rituals would be made available through the electronic dip system and the rest under general quota.

VIP darshan

The Tirumala-based TTD Special Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said the changes effected in VIP darshan as desired by Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, who was particular in according priority to common pilgrims, was yielding positive results.

More than an hour was saved and darshan provided to about 5,000 devotees additionally every day.