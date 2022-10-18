Envoys meet CM, discuss trade opportunities

ADVERTISEMENT

Diplomats B. Bala Bhaskar and Parvathaneni Harish, Indian Ambassadors in Norway and Germany respectively, called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Tuesday.

In the wake of the State government’s efforts to increase exports to Norway and Germany, the two envoys met the Chief Minister and exchanged views as a follow up of discussions held at a special meeting organised by the APIIC.

Briefing the diplomats on the liberalised policies being implemented for augmenting trade and exports, the Chief Minister evinced keen interest on exporting agricultural and horticultural produce, fish, handlooms and processed foods to the two countries.

The Ambassadors were informed of the steps taken by the State government to increase exports by building new sea ports, fishing harbours and port-related industrial parks. Agreements with MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises), issues of decarbonisation and technology upgradation also came up for discussion in the interaction. The Chief Minister told them the Government will strive to ensure quality products.

They responded positively when the Chief Minister sought their cooperation in getting international branding and value for the coffee products produced in the State.

While explaining about the increasing investment opportunities in the State, Mr. Jagan suggested that employment opportunities be created in Germany for nursing students in the State by training them in the German language and other skills during their study. The ambassador to Germany promised to look into this.

Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister K. Jawahar Reddy, Planning Secretary G. Vijayakumar and Director of industries G. Srijana were present.