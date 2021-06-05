Environmental protection will help us in preventing pandemics, says M.C. Mehta

Noted environmentalist and Supreme Court Advocate M.C. Mehta said that academic institutions should play an active role in protecting the environment as well as to create awareness among public. Mr. Mehta, who filed a case on the protection of Taj Mahal and several other environmental problems in the country, delivered a endowment lecture in the name of noted environmentalist T. Sivaji Rao organised by GITAM Deemed to be University here on Saturday.

Sharing his association with Prof. Sivaji Rao,Mr. Mehta said that he was greatly benefited by academicians to deeply understand the root causes of several environmental problems in the country. He observed that environmental protection will help us in preventing pandemics.

GITAM Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor K.Sivaramakrishna and others were present.