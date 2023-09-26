Environmental concerns come to the fore as immersions of PoP Ganesh idols pick up pace in Vijayawada

September 26, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

As the vibrant festival of Ganesh Chaturthi draws to a close, a large number of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols of the Lord can be seen floating in the Krishna near the Krishnaveni ghat point, despite fervent appeals by the civic body to the public to only use clay idols.

The PoP idols contain toxic chemicals that pollute water bodies and impact aquatic life.

While the use of clay idols has risen in the city as compared to previous years, PoP idols, over six feet tall, continue to rule the roost at pandals.

According to information given by Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, the total number of pandals set up in Vijayawada and rural mandals including Nandigama, Jaggaiahpeta, Mylavaram and Tiruvuru is over 2,300 this year. Of these, nearly 1,100 idols have been immersed in the Krishna river in the city and nearby mandals in the last eight days. The eleventh day of the festival will see many more immersions.

B.V. Prasad, Senior Environmental Scientist from the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), said as per the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board, the idols have be to removed the next day to prevent water pollution.

“The paint used on the idols, the flowers and other decorative items pollute the water. PoP is insoluble in water, which is why we see many idols floating on the surface of the water bodies for days,” Mr. Prasad said, adding that the solution is to either set up an artificial pond or remove the immersed idols and shift them to a cement factory for incineration as raw material.

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said that before taking any step, they have to keep in mind social acceptability. “The public has been immersing the idols in canals and river for the last 40 years. While we succeeded in convincing them to avoid disposing of any puja material and immersing PoP idols in canals, we may find it difficult to take any step when it comes to the Krishna river,” Mr. Pundkar said, adding that the corporation will examine the feasibility of setting up artificial ponds next year.

At present, people are permitted to immerse big PoP idols only at the Krishnaveni ghat near the river, where a natural pond is formed. The Commissioner said while the water from the pond does not mix with river water usually, it may happen during floods.

