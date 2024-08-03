Environment Ministry set to give its nod to Upper Sileru Pumped Storage Hydropower Project 

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) is all set to grant Environmental Clearance (EC) to the 1,350 MW (9 X 150) Pumped Storage Hydropower Project (PSHP) at Upper Sileru in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district following a recommendation to that effect by its Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC).

This is one of the PSHPs being implemented by the AP-Genco for ensuring grid stability and meeting the peak power demand without resorting to purchases from other sources at high cost.

As the MoEF&CC is all set to give the EC, AP-Genco Managing Director K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu has asked the officials to prepare a detailed action plan for its implementation on a fast-track basis.

In a virtual meeting on the status of the Upper Sileru PSHP on July 3 (Saturday), Mr. Chakradhar Babu said the project cost was around ₹7,380 crore, and it would generate nearly 10 Million Units (MU) per day during peak hours.

He thanked Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand for his support in initiating the project, and appreciated the AP-Genco officials, including the Upper Sileru project team, for their efforts, and expressed confidence that it would be one of the best PSHPs in the country under the guidance of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister G. Ravi Kumar.

The techno-economic clearance for the project had already been accorded by the Central Electricity Authority.

AP-Genco in-charge Director (Hydel) M. Sujaya Kumar and Chief Engineers Y. Koteswara Rao and G.M. Vasudeva Rao, and Superintending Engineers P. Ravindra Reddy, L. Swamy Naidu and B. Chandrasekhara Reddy were among the officials present at the virtual meeting.

