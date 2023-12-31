Environment Ministry calls for report on tourism projects in Visakhapatnam

December 31, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has sought a report and comments from the Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA) on the alleged violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) in the construction of a resort atop Rushikonda Hill in Visakhapatnam, and the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation’s (GVMC)’s Karthikavanam Eco-Tourism Project at Yendada village in the context of the petitions being currently heard by the High Court.

A MoEF&CC scientist sent a communication to that effect to the APCZMA member-secretary a few days ago, seeking a report and comments at the earliest. The APCZMA is mandated to submit its report and views as per the powers conferred on it by the MoEF&CC under Sections 5, 10 and 19 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986 to monitor and ensure the provisions of the CRZ notifications.

The tourism project atop Rushikonda Hill has been challenged in the High Court by TDP Visakhapatnam East constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and GVMC corporator P.V.L.N. Murthy Yadav of the Jana Sena Party (JSP).

Mr. Murthy Yadav had also filed a petition against the Karthikavanam Eco-Tourism Project in the High Court, alleging violations of the CRZ norms.