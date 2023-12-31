GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Environment Ministry calls for report on tourism projects in Visakhapatnam

The APCZMA has been instructed to submit views on alleged violations of CRZ norms in the tourism project atop Rushikonda Hill and GVMC’s Karthikavanam Eco-Tourism Project at Yendada

December 31, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
A view of the tourism resort constructed atop Rushikonda Hill in Visakhapatnam.

A view of the tourism resort constructed atop Rushikonda Hill in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has sought a report and comments from the Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA) on the alleged violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) in the construction of a resort atop Rushikonda Hill in Visakhapatnam, and the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation’s (GVMC)’s Karthikavanam Eco-Tourism Project at Yendada village in the context of the petitions being currently heard by the High Court. 

A MoEF&CC scientist sent a communication to that effect to the APCZMA member-secretary a few days ago, seeking a report and comments at the earliest. The APCZMA is mandated to submit its report and views as per the powers conferred on it by the MoEF&CC under Sections 5, 10 and 19 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986 to monitor and ensure the provisions of the CRZ notifications. 

The tourism project atop Rushikonda Hill has been challenged in the High Court by TDP Visakhapatnam East constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and GVMC corporator P.V.L.N. Murthy Yadav of the Jana  Sena Party (JSP).

Mr. Murthy Yadav had also filed a petition against the Karthikavanam Eco-Tourism Project in the High Court, alleging violations of the CRZ norms.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.