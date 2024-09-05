Environment-friendly Ganesh idols distributed in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts

Environment-friendly clay Ganesh idols were distributed by many organisations at various places in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Visakhapatnam MP Sri Bharat distributed clay idols on behalf of the Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust of Mangalamapalem of Kothavalasa mandal, Vizianagaram district.

TDP MLAs Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, and Kolla Lalithakumari hailed the trust chairperson Raparthi Jagadish Babu’s initiative in promoting the use of environment-friendly idols in rural areas of Kothavalasa mandal.

Vasavi Foundation president Mandavilli Venkata Raju and other members distributed the idols made of clay to devotees in Kotthaagraharam, Ring Road and other places. Sri Vijaya Ganapathi temple’s trustee Ippili Hari, priests Tenneti Vikrama Sarma, and Penta Sridhar Sarma handed over the idols to devotees on the temple premises on Palakonda Road of Srikakulam.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vizianagaram city vice-president K.S. Babu thanked the government for relaxing norms for the establishment of Ganesh pandals this year. He said that the previous YSRCP government had put many restrictions, preventing people from participating in the nine-day festival at public places. He said that the single-window system enabled many organisers to get necessary permissions from the Electricity, Municipality, and Police Departments in a hassle-free manner this time.