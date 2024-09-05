GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Environment-friendly Ganesh idols distributed in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts

Govt. thanked for providing single-window system for granting permissions for pandal organisers

Updated - September 05, 2024 07:15 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Environment-friendly clay Ganesh idols were distributed by many organisations at various places in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Visakhapatnam MP Sri Bharat distributed clay idols on behalf of the Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust of Mangalamapalem of Kothavalasa mandal, Vizianagaram district.

TDP MLAs Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, and Kolla Lalithakumari hailed the trust chairperson Raparthi Jagadish Babu’s initiative in promoting the use of environment-friendly idols in rural areas of Kothavalasa mandal.

Vasavi Foundation president Mandavilli Venkata Raju and other members distributed the idols made of clay to devotees in Kotthaagraharam, Ring Road and other places. Sri Vijaya Ganapathi temple’s trustee Ippili Hari, priests Tenneti Vikrama Sarma, and Penta Sridhar Sarma handed over the idols to devotees on the temple premises on Palakonda Road of Srikakulam.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vizianagaram city vice-president K.S. Babu thanked the government for relaxing norms for the establishment of Ganesh pandals this year. He said that the previous YSRCP government had put many restrictions, preventing people from participating in the nine-day festival at public places. He said that the single-window system enabled many organisers to get necessary permissions from the Electricity, Municipality, and Police Departments in a hassle-free manner this time.

Published - September 05, 2024 07:13 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / religious festival or holiday / hinduism

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.