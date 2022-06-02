Environment Day: Vijayawada civic body to conduct cyclothons and various competitions

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation will organise a series of programmes to create awareness on the need to protect the environment and take up cycling on the eve of World Environment Day and World Cycling Day, which will be celebrated on June 3 and June 5 respectively.

According to a release, mass plantation, cyclothon, walkathon and women’s cyclothon will be conducted on June 4. Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi will inaugurate the mass plantation programme in Ward 35 and walkathon and cyclothon programmes will be conducted on M.G. Road.

On June 5, competitions in essay writing and drawing for children aged below 12, photography, paint your city, jingles/ slogans and short movies will be conducted on the topics Eco-System Restoration, The environment is you, RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle), Global warming-Stop and Rain water harvesting at IGMC Stadium. Cash prizes worth ₹ 50,000 will be given to the winners. Interested participants can register through the following link https://forms.gle/Z1jYVFKLA9jtzi9y6