Enumeration of losses due to virus attack on chilli crop on: Minister

GUNTUR

16 December 2021 23:05 IST

Home Minister M. Sucharita has said that the enumeration of losses due to black virus attack on chilli crop will be done and the issue will be brought to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Home Minister along with Collector Vivek Yadav and MLAs was reviewing the loss caused due to the deadly virus here on Thursday.

The Horticulture Department in a powerpoint presentation explained about the losses caused due to viruses, the steps taken to recover the losses, the research done on viruses and the enumeration of losses.

“We are hearing that farmers are using tractors to destroy chilli crop on their own. This is a pathetic situation and we will apprise the Chief Minister of the alarming situation and ensure that the farmers are paid compensation. The congenial atmosphere has allowed the virus to cause maximum losses to farmers,” said Ms. Sucharita.

Farmers cultivated chilli on 1.06 lakh hectares and they spent ₹70,000 to ₹1 lakh per acre. Even a tenant farmer pays ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 per acre.

Mr. Yadav said 90% of the crop was damaged due to the virus. MLAs Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, Kilari Venkata Rosaiah, Bolla Brahmanaidu, Undavalli Sridevi. Joint Director Vijaya Bharathi was present.