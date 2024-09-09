Enumeration of losses begins in NTR district, Vijayawada

The State government has kick-started the enumeration of losses incurred due to, and damages caused by the floods and heavy rains in the NTR District. The enumeration is scheduled to be conducted for three days from Monday (September 9, 2024).

As many as 1700 enumeration teams would visit 2,32,000 houses in the district to assess the losses. The teams will estimate the losses incurred by the business establishments and traders as well apart from domestic houses. The State government is using a special app to record the losses. Necessary precautions were being taken to ensure that there were no lapses in the enumeration, according to NTR District Collector G. Srujana.

The enumeration teams comprise of revenue department officials and the secretariats’ staff. A deputy Tehsildar will lead the team, which comprises a Revenue inspector, ward secretary, volunteer, and police. Loss assessment in each ward would be monitored by an IAS officer. The teams would conduct random checks as part of the enumeration.

The flood victims were requested to be available at their houses/shops etc when the enumeration teams visit their places. The owners must enlist the loss incurred by them to the teams visiting their place. In case, any house owner/flood victim were not present at the time of enumeration, they must contact their Secretariat. The enumeration team would visit their place once again if the Secretary was informed.