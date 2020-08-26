Enumeration of flood loss begins

Polavaram MLA T. Balaraju distributing vegetables to the flood victims at Koruturu village in West Godavari on Wednesday.

POLAVARAM (WEST GODAVARI)

26 August 2020 23:11 IST

Officials visit villages, interact with victims

Officials of the Revenue Department and the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) have begun the process of enumerating crops and houses in the wake of floods to the Godavari in the district.

They visited several villages and interacted with the tribal people in Polavaram and Velerupadu mandals on Wednesday.

Many thatched houses and sheds in the low-lying areas were damaged, the villagers explained to the officials.

According to preliminary estimates, agriculture crops in 3,086 hectares, horticulture crops in 1,283 hectares and roads in a stretch of 1,469 km have been damaged due to rains and floods.

Besides, many electric feeders and poles were also damaged in the floods in eight mandals, including Narsapuram, Elamanchili, Achanta, Kukunur, Velerupadu and Polavaram in the Agency area.

A report would be submitted to the government, once the final one was prepared on the damage of houses and crops in the district, the officials said.

MLA’s visit

Tellam Balaraju, MLA, along with Sub-Collector R.V. Suryanarayana, Tehsildar Nazeemullah Shah and other officers, visited Tutigunta, Kondrukota, Tekuru, Kothuru, Vadapalli, Polavaram, Koruturu and other areas.

They visited the damaged houses and roads and interacted with the flood victims. The villagers urged the MLA to continue supply of ration and other essentials for few more days, ensure restoration of power supply and resumption of transportation.

Meanwhile, flood level in the Godavari at Bhadrachalam was recorded at 30 feet and it was receding at Cofferdam, Polavaram and in the downstream, the irrigation officials said.

Flood water receded in Kanakayalanka, Enugulalanka and other island villages in the district. Many people returned to their houses from the rehabilitation centres on Wednesday. Sanitation staff were seen clearing the mud on the roads and sprinkling bleaching powder in the colonies.

