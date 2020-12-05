Enumeration of crop loss tardy: Lokesh

‘Enhance input subsidy to at least ₹25,000 per hectare’

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh on Saturday asked the YSRCP government to complete enumeration of the loss inflicted on the farmers by Cyclonic Nivar and provide liberal compensation to them.

Visiting the flooded farms in the Chirala and Parchur Assembly constituencies along with Parchur MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao and others, Mr. Lokesh said each farmer had been saddled with a debt of more than ₹6 lakh as the cyclone destroyed, among other crops, paddy and chilli. Input subsidy to the growers should be enhanced to at least ₹25,000 per hectare, he added.

Consoling a group of farmers who showed wet paddy to the visiting leaders, Mr. Lokesh said it was unfortunate that the enumeration of crop loss was going at a snail’s pace. “What has happened to the village secretariat system? What are the village volunteers doing?” he asked.

In contrast, the TDP government had completed assessment of crop loss speedily and ensured compensation to the coconut and cashewnut growers affected by the very severe cyclonic storm Titli in 2018 in just 28 days, he said.

Crop insurance

He took a dig at the YSRCP government for belatedly paying crop insurance premium. Tenant farmers, who grew chilli hoping for good returns going by the previous year’s experience, were the worst-hit by Nivar, and were ruing their fate for losing the crop, Mr. Lokesh said after visiting a farm at Annambotlavaripalem village.

The ‘rythu bharosa’ promised for the tenant farmers by the YSRCP government remained only on paper, he alleged.

The government had not kept its promise of announcing minimum guaranteed price before the start of the cropping season to help the farmers take a well-informed decision as to what crop they should grow, he charged. The government also failed to ensure remunerative price for all the crops, he said.

Mr. Lokesh also criticised the government for not fully spending the allocation made for agriculture. Though more than ₹3,500 crore had been allocated for agriculture in the budget, only ₹500 crore was spent, he alleged.