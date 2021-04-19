Entry fee, prasadam rates hiked at Annavaram

ANNAVARAM (EAST GODAVARI)

19 April 2021 21:18 IST

Priests to get 40% revenue from vratam tickets

The trust board of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamyvari Devasthanam at Annavaram on Monday approved the proposal of increasing the fee from ₹100 to ₹200 for the entry into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in East Godavari district.

Temple Executive Officer Vendra Trinadha Rao told The Hindu soon after the meeting that the devotees seeking darshan from the sanctum sanctorum would be served 150 gm of ‘Bhangi Prasadam’ as per the revised ticket policy. It could be stored for nearly two weeks.

The trust board also increased the price of prasadam from ₹15 to ₹20 per packet and quantity from 125 gm to 150. The prasadam is sold round the clock down the hill.

In a major decision, the board has decided to share 40% of revenue from the Satyanarayana Vratam tickets with the priests who perform it on the temple premises. The priests’ share has been increased from 30% following an appeal by them.