Entrust Kadapa steel plant project to Centre, demands Nadendla Manohar

December 13, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KAKINADA

The JSP leader has demanded that the government pay ₹320 crore to farmers for the paddy procured in Rabi 2022

T. Appala Naidu

Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar at a press conference in Kakinada on Tuesday.

Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Tuesday demanded that the State government entrust the responsibility of setting up a steel plant in Kadapa to the Centre.

Addressing the media at a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Manohar accused the State government of dragging its feet on the project.

“The State government has changed the developer for the steel plant project twice. It should fight with the Centre to get the project completed as it is one of the promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation Act, 2014,” Mr. Manohar said.

Paddy procurement

“The State government is yet to pay farmers ₹320 crore towards paddy procured in Rabi 2022. In the Godavari region alone, ₹80 crore dues are pending for the paddy procured in Rabi 2022,” Mr. Manohar alleged.

The JSP leader demanded the State government to procure paddy the moisture level of which is certified by the Rythu Barosa Kendras.

“The moisture certification done by the RBKs is not being accepted at the ground-level. Paddy in some acres of land has been damaged during Cyclone Mandous, and the discoloured and wet paddy must also be procured by the government in order to bail out the farmers,” said Mr. Manohar.

