Entries invited for stamp design contest

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 July 2020 23:02 IST

A stamp design(photography) competition on the theme: ‘UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India,’ is being organised by the Department of Post in connection with Independence Day, 2020.

Entries for Independence Day – 2020 – Stamp Design Competition will be received and judged directly at the national-level, according to N. Somasekhara Rao, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Visakhapatnam.

Contestants of all groups, from across India, can participate by uploading the photographs clicked by him/her, on MyGov portal at https://www.mygov.in/task/design-stamp-themed-unesco-world-heritage-sites-india-cultural/