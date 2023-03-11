ADVERTISEMENT

Entrepreneurship training programme held for students of three colleges in Telugu States

March 11, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A student group exchanging an MoU with SKU-AIC team at the end of Vanthena programme in Anantapur | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Eight student teams from various colleges in Telugu States visited the Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) at Sri Krishnadevaraya University (SKU) between February 28 and March 10 to participate in an entrepreneurship training programme, part of the university’s “Vanthena” (bridge) initiative.

The students, belonging to Mallareddy College of Engineering and Technology, Hyderabad; Bapatla Engineering College, Bapatla, and Sri Venkateshwara Degree and PG College, Anantapur, interacted with mentors and peers to understand the basics of entrepreneurship on SKU-AIC premises.

Incubation manager of AIC-SKU Chandra Mouli said the bridging programme included workshops and mentoring sessions on financial and business modelling; how to identify IPRs; linking student innovations to sustainable development goals for sustainable businesses; and branding and marketing of startups and their products.

Experts who participated in the sessions include Bengaluru-based Intellectual Property Rights expert Bindu Sharma; director of FundEnable, Hyderabad, Shareef Yaseen (for workshop on developing business and financial modelling); director of Lavanya & Associates Lavanya (for workshop on company compliance); founder of RedArrow Marketing Keshav Devanand (for workshop on go-to market strategies).

At the end of the programme, the eight student groups exchanged pre-incubation agreement with AIC. 

