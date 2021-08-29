Entrepreneurship in agriculture should be encouraged: NABARD chief

GUNTUR

29 August 2021 01:54 IST

9th convocation of Vignan Deemed to be University held

Chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development G.R. Chintala has said that agricultural activity went on unhindered during the COVID-19 pandemic, offsetting the losses due to economy, and provided employment to 11.2 million people.

“I urge the students to make a transformation to social engineering. There is a lot of potential in start-ups in agriculture and allied sectors. Fragmentation of land, poor mechanisation, inadequate storage facilities, and low farmer education and awareness are some of the issues holding back Indian agriculture from achieving its potential. Given these challenges, agri-preneurship and technology are the way forward to accelerate agricultural growth and increase productivity,’’ said Mr. Chintala during his address at the 9th convocation of Vignan Deemed to be University, at Vadlamudi, on Saturday.

Stating that entrepreneurship based out of agriculture combined agriculture and entrepreneurship to tackle a number of challenges faced across the agricultural value chain by disrupting the agriculture system with innovative ideas and affordable solutions, Mr. Chintala said that these agri start-ups had become the missing link between the farmers, input dealers, wholesalers, retailers, and consumers, connecting each of them to each other and providing strong marketing linkages and quality products on time.

However, agri-preneurs often faced a disadvantage, because of the lack of resources and land they had access to. To promote and nurture agri-preneurs and start-ups, NABARD had set up and supported upscaling of Agri Business Incubation Centres (ABICs) at agriculture universities across the country, with the nearest of them in Hyderabad at the National Academy of Agriculture Management (NAARM).

These incubation centres would facilitate the start-ups with necessary resources and business support services, marketing arrangements as well as finance to transform them into viable commercial entities.

Later, he presented honourary degree of Doctorate of Philosophy on Achyutha Samata, MP and founder chairman of Kalinga Institute of Technology and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, Odisha, and Satyanarayana Chava, founder and CEO Laurus Labs Ltd., Hyderabad.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, MP, and president of Indian Council for Cultural Relations, spoke of the deep rooted cultural ethos of the country and the respect India has in the global order. Stating that India was among the fastest growing countries in the world, he said students should imbibe value-based education.

The institution presented 21 academic gold medals, 21 best outgoing student awards, one chairman gold medal, three endowment awards, one Best NCC, NSS, and Social Engagement, one best leader award, one exemplary award,two honorary doctorates.

Chairman, Vignan Group, Lavu Rathaiah, vice chairman and MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayulu, chancellor K. Rammoorthy Naidu and vice chancellor MYS Prasad were present.