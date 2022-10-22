Entrance ticket, parking fee at Rajiv Gandhi Park to be doubled

The Standing Council of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has ratified the civic body's decision to double the charges

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
October 22, 2022 21:25 IST

The Standing Council of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has ratified the civic body's decision to double the entry fee to Rajiv Gandhi Park, one of the commercial parks which was recently renovated.

As per the newly approved proposal, the entrance fee for adults would be increased to ₹20 from ₹10 and for children it would be increased to ₹10 from ₹5.

The parking fee for four-wheelers to be increased to ₹50 from ₹30 and that of two-wheelers is increased to ₹20 from ₹10.

The revised price for four-wheelers is costlier than the minimum parking fee (₹40 for the first two hours) charged by the commercial malls in the city.

There has also been a change in the park timings. Now, it would be open from 9 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. The Standing Council suggested issuing tickets through electronic billing.

