Andhra Pradesh

Entrance ticket, parking fee at Rajiv Gandhi Park to be doubled

The Standing Council of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has ratified the civic body's decision to double the entry fee to Rajiv Gandhi Park, one of the commercial parks which was recently renovated.

As per the newly approved proposal, the entrance fee for adults would be increased to ₹20 from ₹10 and for children it would be increased to ₹10 from ₹5.

The parking fee for four-wheelers to be increased to ₹50 from ₹30 and that of two-wheelers is increased to ₹20 from ₹10.

The revised price for four-wheelers is costlier than the minimum parking fee (₹40 for the first two hours) charged by the commercial malls in the city.

There has also been a change in the park timings. Now, it would be open from 9 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. The Standing Council suggested issuing tickets through electronic billing.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 22, 2022 9:28:06 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/entrance-ticket-parking-fee-at-rajiv-gandhi-park-to-be-doubled/article66045441.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY