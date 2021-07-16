Andhra Pradesh

Entrance tests for admissions in SW institutions

AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society secretary B. Navya has said that the entrance exam for admission into Intermediate first year would be held on July 29 from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and for Class 5 on August 1 from 10 a.m to 12 noon.

Thursday (July 15) was the last date for submission of online applications for admissions into Class 5 and first year of Intermediate and IIT and medical academies of the social welfare residential schools in the State.

In a statement, the secretary said students seeking admission in Intermediate first year could download their hall tickets from the website https://apgpcet.apcfss.in/Inter and those seeking admission in Class 5 from https://apgpcet.apcfss.in from July 19.


