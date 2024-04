April 30, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The entrance examination of Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun for the term commencing January 2025 has been rescheduled from June 1 to June 8, in view of Lok Sabha elections in eight States slated for June 1. Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Secretary J. Pradeep Kumar announced this in a statement released on April 30 (Tuesday).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.