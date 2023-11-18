ADVERTISEMENT

Entire country will celebrate consecration of Rama idol in Ayodhya on Jan. 22: VHP

November 18, 2023 02:28 am | Updated 02:28 am IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

January 22, 2024 will go down as a red-letter day in the country’s history as the idol of ‘Ram Lala’ is scheduled to be consecrated on that day in Ayodhya, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) secretary Raghavulu said on Friday.

Speaking to the media, he said that every village in the country shall turn into an Ayodhya and every temple a Ram Janmabhoomi in order to celebrate the august occasion. “The country will celebrate the occasion as another Deepavali,” he said.

He said efforts are on to dispatch pictures, pamphlets detailing the events that shall mark the grand occasion, along with ‘akshintalu’ (sacred yellow rice) to over 60 crore households across the country.

People will be asked to light five lamps at their homes to mark the occasion, he said, adding that the consecration ceremony would be telecast live.

