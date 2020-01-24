Enthusiastic response to Anantapur Ultramarathon

It was an enthusiastic start to 170-km Anantapur Ultramarathon with hundreds of people attending the formal flagging off by Anne Ferrer, Executive Director, Rural Development Trust, in the city on Friday evening.

Runners, athletes and the general public participated in this ultramarathon being conducted in the relay format traversing through villages in Anantapur district and raising funds for constructing 39 houses for Chenchu tribals in Srisailam forest area. They hailed from Spain, Ireland, Australia, Iran, Colombia and from different parts of India and came together for a special cause at this non-competitive, solidarity event.

Ms. Anne, after flagging off the run, said, “Every year all our staff and the communities in the villages eagerly wait for January because of the ultramarathon. The last edition was the beginning of the 50th anniversary of the RDT and 2020 edition of the run is marks the start of the 100th birth anniversary of Vicente Ferrer.”

Programme Director Moncho Ferrer said the marathon had changed the way the villages look, people who lived in dilapidated huts can now live with dignity. This has been a real possible only with the AUM. Jordi Folgado Ferrer, president of Foundation, Vicente Ferrer, a Spanish partner organisation of RDT, was also present at the event.

Anantapur 10K Run today

Earlier in the day, 45 houses constructed with the money raised with proceeds from last year’s marathon, were inaugurated. On Saturday, the Anantapur 10K Run will start at the RDT Hospital, Bathalapalli, at 10.30 a.m. and conclude around the same time when the runners finish the relay ultramarathon flagged off on Friday.