Entertainment zones proposed at RTC complexes hang fire

The proposals mooted to set up entertainment zones at RTC complexes in various parts of the district seem to have taken a back seat, with the officials finding no bidders after they called for tenders.

Cities such as Vijayawada, Hyderabad and a few others have theatres, fun zones for people, especially for children, at RTC complexes, but Visakhapatnam has no such facility to offer to the passengers at present.

Some one and a half years ago, the RTC officials have decided to set up theatres at the RTC complexes at Narsipatnam and in two other sub-divisional areas on a pilot basis.

The officials felt that not only the passengers waiting for buses, but also the movie-goers could throng the theatres and fun zones, through which the RTC could generate a good revenue. The officials also planned feasibility studies.

According to officials, no agency has evinced interest in bidding after the tenders were called for.

Lack of space

Set up in 1979, Dwaraka bus station in the city is considered the biggest bus station after the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) in Vijayawada. Hundreds of buses ply from here to various destinations across the State and apart from the ones in neighbouring States of Odisha, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka.

According to the officials, they are unable to provide entertainment zones or theatres for passengers at the Dwaraka bus complex owing to lack of adequate space.

“The PNBS in Vijayawada has a miniplex with couple of theatres and a play zone for children. This is also a major bus station from where buses plying to other States too. If the officials set up at least an entertainment zone for children, it would do good,” opined Alluri Sathwik, a Hyderabad bound passenger.

Feasibility study

“No agency has come forward to set up theatres or entertainment zones, when we called for tenders. However, we will try to set up recreation zones for passengers after checking the feasibility,” said M.Y. Danam, RTC Regional Manager, Visakhapatnam.